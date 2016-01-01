The Best Vlogging Cameras of 2018

Vlogging is a word which seems to be floating around quite a bit in the past few years. It is mainly a video blog (hence shortened to vlog) which can be posted on several social media platforms, though YouTube seems to be the most popular choice. As the interest in video blogging has grown, companies have clamored to meet the demands of the people. Many companies have released cameras for the express purpose of using them to record videos with high resolution to post on the internet.

What You Should Look For:

If you are someone who is interested in vlogging, then you need to have a Top vlogging cameras which are reliable. Before you make your choice, here are a few tips to help you out:

Look for High-Definition : when most vloggers started out, it did not matter whether their cameras could record videos in high resolution. However, with the advancement of technology, people now live in a world where resolution can be as high as 4K. If your camera cannot record in HD, then it is more likely that people may click away from the video due to the poor quality of the picture.

: when most vloggers started out, it did not matter whether their cameras could record videos in high resolution. However, with the advancement of technology, people now live in a world where resolution can be as high as 4K. If your camera cannot record in HD, then it is more likely that people may click away from the video due to the poor quality of the picture. High- Quality Microphone : if you are starting out, then it seems like a lot of hassle for you to set up a separate microphone as well. If you plan to vlog your daily life where you move around quite a bit then, dragging a receiver with you may not be feasible. Hence, you should look for cameras that have a built-in microphone as well. You should ensure that the built-in microphone can produce audio which is distinguishable and is not soft or has static. It is essential that the sound of your video be just as clear as the resolution since it is necessary that your audience is able to hear what you want to share without disruptions.

: if you are starting out, then it seems like a lot of hassle for you to set up a separate microphone as well. If you plan to vlog your daily life where you move around quite a bit then, dragging a receiver with you may not be feasible. Hence, you should look for cameras that have a built-in microphone as well. You should ensure that the built-in microphone can produce audio which is distinguishable and is not soft or has static. It is essential that the sound of your video be just as clear as the resolution since it is necessary that your audience is able to hear what you want to share without disruptions. Wide Angle Lens: with a wide angle lens you will be able to record a video which is suited for the format of a widescreen. Many viewers use their widescreen TV nowadays to watch videos in their free time. Hence, it is better for you to have the ability to cater to all audience. Moreover, having a wide angle lens is growing in popularity, since it adds a professional touch to the video.

