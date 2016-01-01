Home About Us

i. Google Display Planner:

This was formally called Google Ad Planner. It helps to generate ideas for all the ways you can target the display network. These ideas actually come from your customers' interest. It finds out where your prospective customers are browsing online and helps by placing adverts there. They can easily be drawn to your site through this means. One good thing is that this tool is free from Google, so every business expert can lay hand on it and attract customers to his side.

ii. Firebug:

This is another handy tool that helps. It gives access to editing, debugging and monitoring of CSS and HTML in any web page, while you are on it live. Sometimes, when you are looking for an item on the web, it is not readily displayed along with other items; in that case, you have to scroll line by line to get the exact one you want, but with firebug, it is not so, you use search to locate it wherever it is.

iii. Keyword Traffic Estimator:

This tool helps to locate the keyword that is mostly searched on your site. It helps you, in turn, to know how to prioritize your search marketing overflow. Small businesses can use it to monitor what people search most and what their interest is. Traffic Estimator can also be used to generate cost estimates of a keyword search campaign. Although, this has its own flaws so it cannot be solely relied on.



iv. Microsoft Excel:

Many look down on this as just an application package that can be used to type and prepare some financial documents. No, it is more than that. Plotting graphs and charts, Pivot tables and numerous functions are all embedded tools in Excel which you, as a business expert can lay hand on and create a very good attracting ad campaign that would drive customers to your site to patronize you. In other words, it is just more than ordinary application package.



v. Adwords Editor:

This helps to make changes to campaign and the process is so simple. You can easily copy, move and edit ad groups and campaigns. It also gives one access to work offline. With this, you can't be tied down with network challenges.

5 Important Things Worth Knowing About Mobile Web Technology

Mobile Web Technology is something almost everybody would guarantee they come across almost every day, but little knows exactly what it means. Just a few people know how to use it to achieve what they want in their online businesses. With Mobile Web Technology you can reach out to many people that are using phones, tablets and other devices connected to the internet. You don't just wait for them to visit your business websites, rather, you use Web Mobile Technology to build designated sites specially made for small screens and layouts that give people access to information on the go. Having known the fundamentals of Mobile Web Technology, I think it is necessary we consider the 5 things you need to know before using it for your business.

a) Mobile Web Technology Is Becoming More Popular Than Computer-Based Internet

Computers have been in the market for a very long time before mobile devices, but statistics shows that mobile devices are taking over greatly from them. There are so many smartphones being introduced to the world almost on daily basis.

b) Mobile Web Services Make Transaction Easier

Different services have been introduced into the mobile websites. Services like click-to-call and click-to-map can be used by mobile users to contact their customers without going through traditional rigorous steps of copying and dialing phone numbers or copying addresses from the traditional websites. Just a click on the phone number dials the person's number for you and a click on the address shows you map on how to locate the business location.

c) Mobile Web Technology Puts Your Business Ahead of Others

Even though many people are using the internet and have websites where people can go and surf for their services, Mobile Web Technology is still new to many businesses. Just a few people have launched into it. So grabbing this great opportunity and using it to target mobile users will keep you ahead of your competitors and virtually make you a leader in your own sector..

d) Mobile Web Technology Makes It Easier For People To Purchase Online

Some of the world's online shops also have mobile versions for their customers. This shows that you don't need to carry your laptops all the time before you can place an order or buy whatever you need. You can comfortably do that through the mobile version. A very good option for travelers.

e) Mobile Website Designs Are A Little Different From PC-Based Designs.

The screens of mobile devices are smaller than that of PC, so this and other things need to be taken into consideration when designing mobile websites. There are some fonts that look great on PC but don't work for mobile devices. There are also some Flash and JavaScript that cannot be read by most mobile devices. It is good to avoid them. When you don't, it can wear your customers down and drive them out of your site because nobody has the whole time to waste on unresponsive apps.

Upgrading To New Technology – The 5 HR Tips

Upgrade is one thing that can never be over-emphasized. When technologies being used for businesses are upgraded, it helps to boost that business and keep it ahead of others.

What Is The Need Of Investing In New Technology?
It has many advantages, ranging from increasing productivity to offering more security. New technology also helps companies comply with the privacy laws. But before you decide on which one to go for your company, there are specific things you need to consider:

1. You Company's Productivity Will Increase:

With this, you have to ensure that the new software you want to choose would be relevant to your company both now and always. If you choose the one that would benefit them presently and won't take care of future, then the aim is defeated.

2. It Can Be Used In Different Locations:

Ensure that the new technology can be used at any location so that the employees will not run into a problem trying to access it from their different locations.

3. Cost Friendly and Quality:

Check other companies that offer the same service and choose the one that will offer the best price for the best value. In considering the cost, consider the quality too so you don't end up of getting junk because of a low price.

4. Use What Everyone Is Conversant With:

When you go by this, it will not be difficult to train the employees on how to use it. This mostly concerns the social networks. It is very necessary to be on the same page with your employees.

5. Carry Out Feasibility Study:

This is very necessary. You need to ask necessary questions that would help to save any challenge that might seemingly come up in the future. Ask questions like, how much it is going to cost to customize it, who will be in charge of maintaining the backend, how strong is the security so that you will not be prone to malware attacks and viruses..

Some Of The Systems You Can Actually Consider

Google – This offers many options for great businesses and upcoming ones. They have services like calendar sharing, e-mail, document management, etc.

DropBox – This helps to manage documents, it gives one access to documents from any device. You can easily edit and have control over items shared. It also gives the opportunity for other employers that need the document to have access to it at anytime it is needed.

Skype – This is another wonderful resource that is cost effective for businesses. Companies that have branches all over the world can employ this tool for video conferencing and have a strategic meeting without having to meet physically. The ideal thing is that it saves cost and can be operational from just about any device. When you check the cost of traveling and risks involved, you will come to terms that this is a very great system.
GPS Services – This service helps to track down employees who play truancy on their duty posts, especially those that engage in field works and others. There won't be any need of employing any special personnel to monitor employees' activities, GPS does the work.

Get in touch